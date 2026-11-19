COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO) — Ohio Governor-elect Amy Acton is outlining plans to improve healthcare access, protect farmland and invest in rural communities, with a particular focus on areas where residents often travel long distances for basic medical care.

Acton and Lieutenant Governor-elect David Pepper say their priorities include rural hospitals, agricultural programs, broadband access and infrastructure. The proposals would affect a large part of the state: According to Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center, all but five of Ohio’s 88 counties are at least 50% rural. The Ohio Department of Agriculture estimates one in eight Ohioans work in agriculture, an industry that contributes $124 billion to the state’s economy annually.

Healthcare access is at the top of Acton’s list. The former state health director says some rural residents are traveling more than an hour to deliver a baby, see a dentist or receive cancer treatment according to WCMH.

“This is a rural crisis that I’ll be facing coming in,” Acton said, promising to work with rural communities to improve access to care.

She wants to expand telehealth, increase funding for rural healthcare programs and help prevent rural hospitals from closing. Acton also plans to work with Attorney General-elect John Kulewicz and Ohio’s congressional delegation to address expected Medicaid changes that she says could put additional pressure on rural residents and healthcare providers.

Acton, who served as Ohio’s health director from 2019 through the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, also plans to expand addiction treatment and recovery services, with an emphasis on rural communities. During her time in state government, she was involved in Ohio’s efforts to use settlements with drug companies to address the opioid crisis.

Agriculture is another major part of her rural agenda. Acton says she wants to preserve existing tax incentives for farmers and invest in youth programs such as 4-H. She also plans to strengthen protections for farmland against eminent domain, which allows government entities to acquire private property for public use.

Acton says the state should give priority to developing abandoned or potentially contaminated industrial sites, known as brownfields, rather than converting farmland for projects such as data centers. She also wants to direct state money toward rural infrastructure, particularly expanding internet access.

Acton has pledged to continue H2Ohio, the water-quality initiative launched by outgoing Republican Gov. Mike DeWine. In 2025, approximately 2.5 million acres of farmland were enrolled in the program, with participating landowners using conservation practices intended to protect Ohio’s water.

Paying for the proposals will be a major challenge. Acton’s first major budget responsibility will be submitting a proposed two-year state budget by mid-March. Lawmakers will then revise and approve the spending plan, meaning most of her proposals will require support from the Republican-controlled General Assembly.

Republican House Speaker Matt Huffman of Lima says there will be areas where lawmakers can work with the incoming governor and others where they disagree. He said his caucus will focus on decisions it believes are in the best interests of Ohioans.

Republicans will not have enough seats in the next General Assembly to automatically override Acton’s vetoes, although some lawmakers have discussed proposals to limit the governor’s authority.

Acton is scheduled to take office January 11.