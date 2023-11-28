November 28, 2023
Gov. Eric Holcomb’s Video Series Highlights Two Tourist Attractions In Northeast Indiana

"Pokagon SP, Indiana" by 67816331@N06, CC BY 2.0

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — Holcomb’s new project, All Around Indiana, recently focused on Pokagon State Park in Angola and Wild Winds Buffalo Preserve in Fremont.

According to the website, The Pokagon State Park video features a toboggan ride, which attracts 90,000 riders every winter and races down a track at more than 40 miles per hour.

The video on Wild Winds Buffalo Preserve captures over 250 bison roaming the site.

The video series is one of Holcomb’s personal projects and is unrelated to politics or campaigns.

The website has nearly 70 videos with each video being less than one minute long.

