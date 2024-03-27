Governor Holcomb Issues Executive Order to Prepare for Solar Eclipse

STATEWIDE, Ind. (WOWO) – Governor Eric Holcomb has issued an executive order to boost Indiana’s emergency response systems ahead of the anticipated surge of visitors for the total solar eclipse.

Governor Eric Holcomb has taken proactive steps to prepare Indiana for the upcoming total solar eclipse by signing an executive order aimed at strengthening the state’s emergency response, transportation, communication, and critical infrastructure systems. The order enables Indiana to access resources from other states through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), ensuring readiness to handle potential emergencies resulting from the surge in eclipse viewers.

In his statement, Governor Holcomb stressed the importance of preparedness in light of the expected increase in visitors. Citizens are reminded of emergency protocols, including the ability to text or call 911 in case of an emergency.

For the full executive order text, click here.