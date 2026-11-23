MARION, Ind. (WOWO) — Several law enforcement agencies in Grant County will increase traffic enforcement during the holiday season, targeting impaired driving and seat belt violations.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Gas City Police Department, Fairmount Police Department and Van Buren Police Department are partnering with the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute as part of the annual Safe Family Travel enforcement campaign.

Overtime patrols are scheduled to run from Nov. 25 through Dec. 31, with funding provided through the Comprehensive Highway Injury Reduction Program, an initiative aimed at improving highway safety.

Sheriff Del Garcia says the goal is to help ensure Hoosiers get home safely during the holiday season, urging drivers to buckle up, drive sober and plan ahead for transportation.

Officials say seat belts remain one of the most effective ways to prevent serious injuries and deaths in crashes. Drivers are urged to make sure everyone in their vehicle is properly restrained, regardless of how far they are traveling.

Law enforcement is also warning motorists against driving under the influence of alcohol, illegal drugs or medications that can affect their ability to drive safely.

Indiana law prohibits driving with a blood alcohol concentration of .08 or higher, though motorists can be arrested at any level if an officer determines they are impaired.

Drivers are encouraged to plan for a sober ride before consuming alcohol, use a designated driver or other sober transportation and report suspected impaired drivers to law enforcement or call 911.

The Safe Family Travel campaign is supported by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and administered by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.