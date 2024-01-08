Grant County police searching for escaped inmate

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – An inmate in Grant County escaped from his work crew detail Monday morning and is on the run.

Just before 8 a.m. Monday, 30-year-old Charles Gerstorff fled from the Marion Animal Care and Control building on State Road 18.

Multiple Grant County Sheriff Deputies responded, but the search was discontinued after a few hours. Gerstorff reportedly fled into a wooded area.

Gerstorff is a white male, 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds.

The public is asked to call the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Crime Stoppers, or 911 with information.