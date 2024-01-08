January 9, 2024
Local News

Grant County police searching for escaped inmate

by Derek Decker0

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – An inmate in Grant County escaped from his work crew detail Monday morning and is on the run.

Just before 8 a.m. Monday, 30-year-old Charles Gerstorff fled from the Marion Animal Care and Control building on State Road 18.

Multiple Grant County Sheriff Deputies responded, but the search was discontinued after a few hours. Gerstorff reportedly fled into a wooded area.

Gerstorff is a white male, 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds.

The public is asked to call the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Crime Stoppers, or 911 with information.

Related posts

Murder trial defendant’s attorneys seek mistrial

Darrin Wright

Funding for corridor linking Embassy with Botanical Conservatory approved

Darrin Wright

Residents Brainstorm Riverfront Project Ideas

Dean Jackson

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.