INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — The American Cancer Society is marking 50 years of the Great American Smokeout by urging Indiana lawmakers to strengthen tobacco prevention and quitting programs.

The annual event takes place Thursday, November 19, and encourages smokers to quit and take steps toward a healthier future.

The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network says Indiana needs greater investment in tobacco prevention and cessation efforts. The Tobacco Free Indiana Coalition is calling on lawmakers to increase annual funding to $15 million during the 2027 legislative session.

Advocates say the need remains significant, with tobacco use contributing to more than 11,000 deaths in Indiana each year. About 13.1% of adults in the state smoke.

The organization is also raising concerns about social media trends that portray smoking as fashionable. A new report, titled The #Toxic Smoking Aesthetic, examines cigarette-related content on TikTok and Instagram, finding that smoking is being glamorized to young women and girls while its health risks are downplayed.

Smoking is linked to at least 12 types of cancer and is considered the leading preventable cause of disease and death in Indiana.

The American Cancer Society says quitting can bring health benefits within minutes, including a drop in heart rate, with additional benefits developing over time.

People looking for help quitting can find free resources through the American Cancer Society’s Empowered to Quit program or Quit Now Indiana.