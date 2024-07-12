Habitat for Humanity of Greater FW named Penny Pitch recipient

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne has been named the recipient of the 2024 WOWO Penny Pitch campaign.

Habitat builds homes through community support for low- to middle-income families and walks alongside qualified families through a holistic home-buying process. They also operate The Habitat ReStore, which is a nonprofit home improvement store and donation center where sales support building Habitat homes. The organization has built nearly 350 local homes since 1986.

The 2024 WOWO Penny Pitch campaign begins with the 3rd Annual Penny Pitch N’ Putt Golf Outing on July 25. Other events include Christmas on Broadway, the Bob Chase Memorial Komets Hockey Game, the annual Penny Pitch gas pump event and a two-day Penny Pitch Radiothon.

The campaign is in its 77th year, which makes it the longest running local charity benefitting area families.

More information about Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne can be found here.