Halloween Candy Costs Rise Four Times Faster Than Inflation, New Report Finds

WASHINGTON (WOWO) — Halloween candy prices have jumped an average of 15% in a year, rising four times faster than overall inflation and forcing more American families to rethink how much they can afford to spend on the holiday.

A new economic analysis by the progressive policy groups Groundwork Collaborative and The Century Foundation, shared exclusively with Scripps News, found that the cost of Halloween candy has climbed sharply ahead of October 31. The report also raised questions about whether major candy manufacturers are keeping prices high even as some of their ingredient costs decline.

The higher prices come as a separate LendingTree study found that one in four Americans expected to take on debt to pay for Halloween celebrations. Among parents with children younger than 18, that figure climbed to 40%.

The findings point to growing pressure on household budgets as families face higher costs for holiday traditions, groceries and other everyday purchases.

The Groundwork Collaborative and Century Foundation analysis used NielsenIQ data comparing average candy prices during the week ending October 3, 2026, with prices during the week ending October 4, 2025.

Some popular products have become substantially more expensive. A Sour Gummy Candy Variety Pack from Mondelēz International averaged $4.20 this fall, up 39% from $3.02 a year earlier.

Seasonal peanut butter cups made by The Hershey Company averaged $8.23 a package, a 23% increase from the previous year.

Elizabeth Pancotti, vice president of policy at Groundwork Collaborative, told Scripps News that families were facing price increases across the economy, with particularly sharp increases in the candy aisle ahead of Halloween.

Several factors have contributed to higher costs, including more expensive packaging, transportation expenses and broader disruptions to global trade and energy markets.

President Donald Trump’s tariffs on imported metals have pushed up aluminum costs, while disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz amid the war involving Iran have contributed to higher prices for petroleum-based products, including plastics.

Those increases matter during Halloween because candy is typically sold in individually wrapped portions, adding to the amount of packaging manufacturers need.

“The packaging component is not the main cost, obviously, of producing a candy bar, but especially for Halloween, where all of the candy is individually-wrapped, it does add up pretty quickly,” Pancotti told Scripps News.

Transportation has added another layer of expense. Higher diesel prices have increased the cost of moving goods to stores, putting pressure on prices across a wide range of consumer products.

Kyle Moore, chief economist at The Century Foundation, said the effects can be felt throughout the supply chain because so many products depend on diesel-powered trucks to reach retailers.

“Pretty much everything that gets to a store gets there because a diesel truck drove it there, so it only makes sense that you see this sort of knock-on effect throughout the range of prices that Americans are trying to make purchases on, and that includes our Halloween prices,” Moore told Scripps News.

But the report’s authors say transportation and packaging costs do not fully explain why candy prices remain elevated.

Some major ingredients used in candy production have become less expensive this year. Cocoa prices have fallen substantially from their 2024 peak, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Wholesale sugar prices have declined 10% this year, while corn syrup prices are down 4%.

The report argues those declines raise questions about whether candy manufacturers are passing savings along to consumers or using the opportunity to maintain higher profit margins.

Pancotti said manufacturers faced substantial increases in ingredient costs over the past several years but have not necessarily reduced prices as those costs have eased.

She argued that consumers have a reasonable expectation of seeing lower prices when manufacturers’ input costs decline, but that major candy companies may be maintaining elevated prices to protect their margins.

The analysis also points to tariff refunds received by major confectionery companies after the U.S. Supreme Court limited President Trump’s emergency tariff authority.

Hershey received a reported $9 million tariff refund, while Mondelēz received $6 million, according to the report.

The analysis further cited increases in the companies’ gross profit margins. Hershey’s second-quarter 2026 gross profit margin was reported to be 30% higher than a year earlier, while Mondelēz’s was up 33%, according to the figures cited in the analysis.

Moore said consumers can become trapped in a cycle in which prices rise because of global events or trade policy changes, but companies maintain those higher prices after consumers have adjusted their spending to accommodate them.

“It’s a kind of a vicious cycle, where prices rise due to some global event – erratic trade policy, foreign policy things that happen in the environment,” Moore told Scripps News. “Corporations realize that consumers are continuing to pay for those higher prices, they don’t drop those prices, and then consumers are kind of forced to find other ways to make that work.”

Hershey disputed the suggestion that its pricing decisions could be explained simply by companies seeking to increase profits.

In a statement to Scripps News, a company spokesperson said Hershey had faced significant increases in ingredients, packaging, manufacturing and transportation costs, including exceptionally high cocoa prices over the past several years.

The company said it had been measured in its response and had not passed the full impact of those expenses on to consumers.

“More than 75% of our U.S. confection portfolio is available for less than $4, and we offer products across a variety of sizes, formats and price points so consumers can choose what works for their budget and occasion,” the spokesperson said.

The company added that consumers continue to prioritize traditions such as Halloween even when they become more selective about spending.

Mondelēz International did not respond to Scripps News’ request for comment on its candy pricing decisions or broader financial circumstances.

For consumers preparing for Halloween, the higher prices mean shopping strategies may make a difference, particularly for households buying large quantities of candy for trick-or-treaters.

Experts recommend comparing prices among retailers before making purchases and considering warehouse clubs such as Costco and Sam’s Club, where bulk packages may offer savings. Shoppers should compare the price per ounce or individual serving rather than relying solely on the package price.

Families may also need to find savings elsewhere in their Halloween budgets. Reusing costumes from previous years or making costumes at home can reduce expenses, although some materials have also become more expensive.

Even do-it-yourself options may cost more this year. Toilet paper prices have increased amid tariff-related pressures on Canadian imports, potentially adding to the cost of homemade costumes such as a mummy.

Financial experts warn, however, that borrowing money to cover Halloween expenses can create more serious problems after the holiday ends.

A recent LendingTree study found that 25% of Americans expected to take on debt to celebrate Halloween. Among parents with children under 18, the share rose to 40%.

Moore said the reliance on credit reflects the difficulty some households face in covering expenses with their current incomes.

“Folks aren’t getting the income that they deserve, they’re not getting their due, and they’re finding a way to make it work regardless — and that’s the use of credit,” Moore told Scripps News.

He warned that consumers who continue relying on credit can eventually run into their borrowing limits, leaving them with fewer options when unexpected expenses arise.

“At some level, folks are going to hit credit limits, and then you’re looking at a real crunch situation,” Moore said. “So you really want to avoid that happening.”

With Halloween approaching, the combination of higher candy prices and increased reliance on borrowing underscores the financial trade-offs facing families trying to preserve holiday traditions while managing their budgets.