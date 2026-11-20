FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Households across Indiana, Ohio and Michigan are expected to spend less on heating this winter, with Ohio and Michigan projected to see nearly twice the percentage savings forecast for Indiana.

A new analysis from Power Choice Texas estimates Hoosiers will pay an average of $130.25 a month to heat their homes during the October-through-March heating season. That’s down 5% from last winter’s monthly average of $137.13.

For the entire six-month season, Indiana’s projected heating cost is $781.51, compared with an estimated $822.81 last winter.

Ohio and Michigan are both projected to see heating costs fall 9%.

In Ohio, the average monthly heating bill is expected to drop from $154.56 last winter to $140.66 this season. Michigan households are projected to pay an average of $128.59 a month, down from $141.27.

That means Ohio is still expected to have the highest average monthly heating cost of the three states, while Michigan’s projected bill comes in slightly below Indiana’s.

Nationally, heating costs are forecast to decline just 1.2%, from an average of $109.07 a month last winter to $107.80 this season. All three Great Lakes states are projected to see larger decreases than the national average.

The analysis used historical heating-cost data and U.S. Energy Information Administration forecasts for changes in energy prices and demand. It compared the October 2025-through-March 2026 season with projections for the same six-month period this winter.

Matt Oberle, chief operating officer of Power Choice Texas, says heating costs vary significantly by region, depending in part on fuel prices and the amount of energy households need. He points to higher heating-oil costs and natural gas prices as reasons some New England households may not see the same reductions.

Oberle also recommends lowering the thermostat when possible. He says dropping the temperature by 10 degrees for eight hours a day can reduce annual heating costs by as much as 10% for an average home. Programmable and smart thermostats can also reduce energy use when residents are away.

The figures are projections, not guaranteed savings. Actual heating bills will depend on winter temperatures, energy prices, the type of heating system and how much energy each household uses.

Find the full study from Power Choice Texas by clicking here.