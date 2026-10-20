Hobnobben Film Festival returns to Fort Wayne with 154 films from around the world

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The 11th annual Hobnobben Film Festival returns to downtown Fort Wayne this week, bringing four days of independent films, workshops and discussions to Cinema Center.

The festival runs Thursday, October 22, through Sunday, October 25, featuring 154 films across 34 screening blocks. The lineup includes work from local, national and international filmmakers representing nearly 40 countries.

Opening night festivities begin Thursday at Cinema Center, located at 437 E. Berry St., with a reception at 5:30 p.m. The celebration will highlight Indiana filmmakers, followed by a screening of short films at 7:15 p.m. and the feature-length documentary “Sincerely, Ric” at 9 p.m.

In addition to film screenings, the festival will offer three workshops open to the public and participating filmmakers. A filmmaker networking event is scheduled for Friday at 5 p.m., while Saturday’s programming includes an interactive workshop on 16mm filmmaking from 2 to 4 p.m. and a session on film budgeting and production planning from 4:15 to 6:15 p.m.

Several screenings will also feature panel discussions addressing topics such as end-of-life care, independent journalism and environmental conservation.

One discussion will follow a screening of “A Little Gray Wolf Will Come,” a documentary about former Russian television correspondent Zhanna Agalakova, who resigned following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Fort Wayne journalists will participate in a conversation about the importance of independent and local media.

Another discussion will focus on conservation efforts, featuring filmmakers and representatives from ACRES Land Trust.

The festival concludes Sunday with a screening of “Bob’s Best Friends,” a family-friendly feature about a man who discovers he can communicate with dogs following an illness. The film stars Stephen Root, Leah Remini, Judy Greer and Keith David.

All film screenings will take place at Cinema Center, while workshops will be held upstairs in the Fort Wayne Dance Collective studios.

Day passes cost $30 per person, while all-access VIP passes are available for $150. A deluxe pass providing access to both in-person and virtual programming costs $200.

More information, including the complete film schedule and ticket options, is available through the Hobnobben Film Festival website.