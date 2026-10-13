Homeowners in Indiana, Michigan and Ohio Urged to Prepare for Winter Before Costly Repairs Hit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Homeowners across Indiana, Michigan and Ohio have a shrinking window to prepare their houses for winter, and contractors warn that putting off basic maintenance could lead to roof leaks, ice dams, foundation damage and repairs costing tens of thousands of dollars.

As temperatures drop across the Great Lakes region, roofing and gutter professionals are urging homeowners to inspect their roofs, clean out gutters and make sure water drains away from their homes before freezing weather, snow and ice make outdoor repairs more difficult.

In a report from WXYZ-TV in metro Detroit, contractors said the next several weeks are an important opportunity to address problems before winter conditions limit the ability to complete certain jobs. The same concerns apply across Indiana, Michigan and Ohio, where winter weather can bring prolonged freezing temperatures, snow and repeated freeze-thaw cycles.

Dan Provenzola, owner of The Leaf Pros, said homeowners should focus on making sure water moves away from their houses properly before winter arrives.

“You’re coming up on the last 60 days of it, couple months left to really tighten up on everything,” Provenzola said. “Anything to make sure the water stays away from your home properly.”

Sean Hagen, general manager of Leaf Pros, said cold temperatures, frozen surfaces and accumulating snow can make outdoor maintenance difficult or temporarily impossible. Once winter sets in, homeowners may have to wait for a stretch of milder weather before contractors can safely complete certain repairs.

Hagen said preparing a home ahead of time can also provide peace of mind when winter storms arrive, rather than leaving homeowners worrying about leaks or drainage problems in the middle of the night.

“I don’t have to think in the middle of the night is my roof going to leak, are my gutters going to drain water, am I going to have ice pooling up here?” Hagen said.

One of the biggest concerns is clogged or improperly installed gutters that prevent water from draining away from the house. Leaves, twigs and other debris can block water flow, causing water to collect in gutters instead of moving through downspouts and away from the foundation.

When temperatures fall below freezing, accumulated water can turn to ice, adding weight to the gutter system and contributing to ice dams. That buildup can damage gutters, threaten roof edges and create opportunities for water to enter the home.

Rob Blach, a roofer with The Leaf Pros, said ensuring roofs and gutters are ready to handle water before freezing weather arrives is critical.

“The gutters can’t handle it, so they’ll rip out of the wall,” Blach said.

Homeowners are being urged to clear gutters, check that they are properly angled to direct water toward downspouts, and inspect roofs for damaged shingles or other potential trouble spots. Downspouts should also direct water far enough away from the house to help prevent moisture from accumulating around the foundation.

Those precautions are especially relevant throughout Indiana, Michigan and Ohio, where winter conditions can put additional stress on roofs, drainage systems and exterior building materials.

Water that gets into a home can damage insulation, allow cold air to enter and contribute to mold growth. Persistent drainage problems can also damage foundations, while severe and prolonged structural deterioration can lead to much more extensive repairs.

Hagen warned that waiting until a problem becomes obvious can make the damage considerably worse.

“The damage will be significantly worse if you wait,” Hagen said.

Provenzola said the cost of neglecting routine maintenance can quickly exceed the expense of addressing problems early.

“Could be taking a look at pulling out a second mortgage on this stuff, when you could be proactive and nip it in the bud,” Provenzola said.

Although emergency repairs may still be possible during the winter, contractors say the weather can limit when certain jobs can be completed. Freezing temperatures, snow and ice can make roof and gutter work unsafe or impractical, leaving homeowners waiting for suitable conditions.

“If you have emergency services needed in the winter months, we can take care of it, but you’ll have to wait until we have a decent day,” Provenzola said.

That delay can be particularly frustrating when a roof begins leaking or water starts backing up during a stretch of freezing weather. Taking care of maintenance during the fall gives homeowners a better opportunity to identify problems and schedule repairs before winter conditions set in.

Blach’s advice is simple: homeowners should inspect their properties now and determine what needs attention before temperatures fall further.

“Always good to just take a look and see what you need to do,” Blach said.

For homeowners across Indiana, Michigan and Ohio, the priority is to keep gutters clear, make sure downspouts carry water away from the foundation, check roofs for damage and correct drainage problems before winter arrives. Contractors warn that spending time on those preventive steps now could help avoid expensive repairs when snow, ice and freezing temperatures make home maintenance more difficult.