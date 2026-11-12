Honda Recalls More Than 635,000 Vehicles Over Power Steering Defect

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWO) — More than 635,000 Honda and Acura vehicles are being recalled nationwide because a software defect could suddenly shut off power steering assistance, making vehicles harder to control and increasing the risk of a crash.

The recall covers 635,808 vehicles, including certain Honda Pilot SUVs and Acura MDX SUVs and TLX sedans, according to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Honda reported one injury and 146 warranty claims connected to the problem as of October 22. The automaker reported no deaths associated with the defect.

The problem involves improperly configured electronic power steering software that can cause the system to enter a failsafe mode under certain driving conditions. When that happens, power steering assistance shuts off and warning lights appear on the instrument panel.

Drivers can still steer the vehicles, but the steering wheel requires significantly more effort, potentially making it difficult to maintain control.

The recall affects three vehicle groups:

2023 through 2025 Honda Pilot: 383,110 SUVs.

2022 through 2024 Acura MDX: 177,100 SUVs.

2021 through 2025 Acura TLX: 75,598 sedans.

According to Honda’s filing, the defect involves software developed by supplier Robert Bosch Automotive Steering LLC. An error in a calculation associated with the Driver Attention Monitor system can trigger a response that disables power steering assistance under certain conditions.

Honda first received a report of the issue in November 2021 and continued investigating additional reports over the following years.

The supplier identified the failure in August 2025, and Honda reproduced the problem in December of that year. By February 2026, the automaker had confirmed the issue could occur under certain operating conditions while a vehicle was traveling straight.

Honda determined October 22 that the defect presented a safety risk and decided to issue the recall.

Owners of affected vehicles will need to take them to an authorized Honda or Acura dealership. Technicians will reprogram the electronic power steering control unit with updated software at no charge.

Honda plans to begin mailing recall notification letters December 14.

Vehicle owners can check for an open recall by entering their vehicle identification number at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s recall website, NHTSA.gov/recalls.