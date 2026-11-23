TORRANCE, Calif. (WOWO) — Honda is recalling more than 810,000 vehicles in the U.S. over concerns that Takata air bag inflators could rupture and send metal fragments into the vehicle, according to Reuters.

The recall covers 810,592 vehicles, including certain 2012 and 2013 Honda Civic and CR-V models, 2013 Honda Accords, and 2013 Acura ILX and RDX vehicles. For the full list of recalls, click here.

The vehicles were originally sold or registered in 14 states and territories, including several with hot, humid conditions and significant temperature fluctuations. Indiana is not among the states listed in the recall.

The air bag inflators could deteriorate over time because of exposure to high humidity and temperature changes. If an air bag deploys, the inflator could rupture and potentially cause serious injuries.

Honda says there have been no reported crashes, injuries or ruptures involving the vehicles covered by this recall. The company plans to replace the affected inflators.

The recall follows years of problems involving Takata air bag inflators, which have been linked to at least 28 deaths and more than 400 injuries in the United States since 2009.

Drivers can check their vehicle identification number through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s recall website to determine whether their vehicle is affected.