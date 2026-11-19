INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — A Hoosier Lottery player turned three free Powerball tickets into a $50,000 prize after winning them at the Indianapolis Christmas Gift and Hobby Show.

The player purchased tickets at the Hoosier Lottery exhibit Sunday and earned a chance to spin the prize wheel, winning three free Powerball tickets. One of those tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball in Monday night’s drawing, making it worth $50,000.

The winning numbers for the November 16 drawing were 17, 35, 48, 60 and 69, with a Powerball of 17.

The ticket holder is encouraged to keep the ticket secure and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for instructions on claiming the prize.

The next Powerball drawing, scheduled for Wednesday, November 18, has an estimated jackpot of $92 million. Players can check their tickets through the Hoosier Lottery mobile app.