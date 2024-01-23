Icy Commute Expected For Much of Tuesday Morning

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The National Weather Service says that a Winter Weather Advisory will remain in effect until 1 P.M. as widespread freezing rain has graced the area and left many area roadway slick. A changeover to normal rain throughout the morning is expected but the but the cold ground conditions will likely cause road surfaces to remain slick around for several hours.

Multiple slowdowns are already being reported across the area, however a gradual warmup is expected later today to help thaw out a lot of the snow and ice.

Stay tuned to WOWO for the latest travel and weather conditions.

***AREA BUSINESS CLOSURES***

-Big Brothers, Big Sisters – CLOSED TODAY

–Cardinal Services, Inc. – CLOSED TODAY

-Easterseals Arc of Northeast Indiana – CLOSED TODAY

-Heartland Career Center – 2 Hour Delay Today

-IUOE Local 103 Apprenticeship & Training Program – CLOSED TODAY

-Strick Trailers – CLOSED TODAY