I&M offering one-on-one meetings on proposed Northeast Indiana transmission projects

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana Michigan Power is offering additional opportunities for landowners and residents to discuss two proposed transmission line projects following a Community Connect call last week.

The company is scheduling one-on-one conversations during the week of Nov. 9 for people who live on or near potential routes for the Greentown-Sorenson and Lulu-Sorenson transmission improvement projects.

Participants can choose a meeting time, date and location through the project websites. I&M says the conversations will give residents an opportunity to ask questions and share information about homes, farms, businesses, drainage systems, irrigation equipment and other local features that could affect potential routes.

No routes have been selected for either project. I&M says project teams are continuing to review potential study segments and community feedback before identifying proposed final routes.

A decision on the Greentown-Sorenson project is anticipated by the end of this year, while a proposed route for the Lulu-Sorenson project is expected in late February 2027.

The Greentown-Sorenson project involves approximately 50 miles of new 765-kilovolt transmission line between the Greentown Substation in Howard County and the Sorenson Substation in Huntington County.

Its potential route area includes portions of Grant, Howard, Huntington, Miami, Wabash and Wells counties.

The Lulu-Sorenson project involves approximately 75 miles of new 765-kilovolt transmission line between the Sorenson Substation in Huntington County and a location yet to be determined along the Indiana-Michigan state line.

Its potential route area includes portions of Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Noble, Steuben and Whitley counties.

Both projects are part of the Midcontinent Independent System Operator’s Long Range Transmission Planning Tranche 2.1 portfolio. MISO identified the projects as necessary to support long-term electric reliability and grid performance across the region and selected I&M to build the lines.

Residents can register for one-on-one conversations through the project websites: