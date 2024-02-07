I&M Offers Energy Efficient Tips For Your Super Bowl Party

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – If you have a Super Bowl party planned this Sunday, Indiana Michigan Power is stepping up to help customers in scoring high with energy efficiency during the big game.

As households gear up to host Super Bowl parties, energy consumption is expected to surge. To combat this, I&M is providing customers with a playbook of energy-saving strategies to keep their homes running efficiently while enjoying the big game.

“Powering the Next Energy Savings Idea,” I&M’s tips aim to keep households on the offensive when it comes to energy conservation:

Adjust Your Thermostat: With additional guests contributing warmth to your home, consider lowering the thermostat a few degrees to conserve energy. Avoid opening windows and doors to prevent heat loss. Eliminate Wasted Electricity: Gathered around the TV, unplug unnecessary devices like video game consoles, phone chargers, and unused lights to reduce energy consumption. Upgrade to Energy Efficient Appliances: Consider investing in an energy-efficient television, which can be up to 25% more energy-efficient than traditional models. Additionally, utilizing smart power strips can further reduce energy usage. Optimize Cooking Methods: Utilize energy-efficient appliances such as slow cookers, toaster ovens, or microwaves whenever possible. Avoid opening the oven door frequently, as this can lead to significant heat loss and increased energy consumption. Maximize Dishwasher Efficiency: Utilize your dishwasher efficiently by ensuring it’s fully loaded before running a cycle. Using a dishwasher is generally more energy-efficient than hand washing dishes.

“While these tips are particularly relevant ahead of the Super Bowl, adopting energy-saving practices can lead to long-term savings,” commented a spokesperson for I&M. “We encourage customers to continue implementing these strategies beyond game day to promote sustainable energy usage year-round.”

For more information and to explore additional energy-saving opportunities, customers can visit the I&M marketplace at www.electricideas.com/IMMarketplace.