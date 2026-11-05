I&M reports fewer power outages and faster restoration ahead of winter

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana Michigan Power says customers are experiencing fewer power outages and faster restoration times following several years of investments and maintenance across its electric system.

The utility reports customers are experiencing 50% fewer outages and getting their power restored 55% faster than they did five years ago.

I&M says the improvements are the result of ongoing work that includes tree trimming, replacing aging equipment and using technology to identify potential problems before they interrupt service.

Over the past four years, tree-related outages have decreased 25%, while the amount of time customers spend without power because of tree-related issues has dropped 55%.

The company also reports installing more than 18,000 power poles so far this year. In some locations, poles have been moved farther away from roads and intersections to reduce the likelihood of damage from vehicle crashes and slide-offs during winter weather.

Technology also plays a role in preventing service disruptions. Since 2024, smart meters have helped I&M identify 127 transformers that needed replacement before they could cause outages. The company says technology designed to redirect electricity around damaged equipment helped prevent approximately 17,000 customer outages over the past year.

I&M offers winter preparation tips

While the utility says it works year-round to improve reliability, customers are encouraged to prepare for potential winter storms.

I&M recommends keeping an emergency kit stocked with bottled water, nonperishable food, flashlights, blankets, medications and a portable phone charger.

Customers also are encouraged to make sure their contact information is current and sign up for personalized outage alerts through their I&M account or mobile app.

Anyone who encounters a downed power line should stay far away and keep others away. Downed lines should be reported by calling 911 or I&M at 1-800-311-4634.

For more storm preparation information, outage resources and safety tips, click here.

Assistance with winter energy bills

I&M also points customers to resources that can help manage energy costs during colder months.

The company’s Bill Support Center provides information about payment assistance programs and other billing options.

Indiana Michigan Power, headquartered in Fort Wayne, serves more than 600,000 customers across Indiana and Michigan.