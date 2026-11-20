FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana Michigan Power says it’s prepared to meet winter electricity demand and respond to outages caused by severe weather, while also encouraging customers to take steps to manage their heating bills.

During its Winter Reliability Forum, I&M outlined year-round efforts to maintain and upgrade its electric system, including inspections, tree trimming and the use of technology aimed at reducing outages and speeding up restoration.

The utility says customers are experiencing 50% fewer outages and getting power restored 55% faster than they did five years ago.

I&M also says it has secured the generation capacity needed to meet forecasted winter demand, including the addition of the 870-megawatt Oregon Clean Energy Center outside Toledo, which the company acquired earlier this year.

As winter storms bring the potential for snow, ice and high winds, I&M says it monitors weather conditions and positions crews and support personnel to respond to outages. The company also coordinates with American Electric Power and other utilities to bring in additional crews and equipment during major storms.

I&M is also reminding customers that payment plans and energy assistance options are available for qualifying households. Customers can visit the utility’s online Bill Support Center to explore rate options and assistance or schedule a virtual session with an I&M representative.

Customers can also take steps at home to reduce energy use, including sealing air leaks, replacing furnace filters and taking advantage of sunlight to help warm their homes.

I&M offers a free home energy checkup through a certified contractor to help customers identify how their homes use energy and potential efficiency improvements. Additional energy-saving tips are available at ElectricIdeas.com/tips.