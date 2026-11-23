FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A space heater running eight hours a day could add more than 60 dollars to a monthly electric bill, according to Indiana Michigan Power, which is sharing energy-saving and safety tips ahead of Thanksgiving and the holiday season.

I&M says holiday cooking, overnight guests and decorations can all increase household energy use, but a few adjustments could help customers keep costs down.

The utility recommends lowering the thermostat a few degrees while cooking Thanksgiving dinner, taking advantage of oven time by cooking multiple dishes at once and avoiding frequently opening the oven door.

Customers hosting overnight guests can also save by encouraging shorter showers and waiting until the dishwasher is full before running it. I&M estimates using a dishwasher twice a week instead of four times a week could save about 30 to 40 dollars annually in energy costs.

The utility also recommends putting holiday lights on timers and using LED light strands to reduce electricity use.

I&M’s holiday safety reminders include checking lights and extension cords for damage before decorating, staying clear of overhead power lines when using ladders, keeping decorations away from heat sources and avoiding overloaded outlets.

The utility also advises keeping extension cords out of walkways and never running cords beneath rugs or carpeting.

Customers concerned about their bills can find payment plans and bill assistance resources through the I&M Bill Support Center.

Additional energy-saving tips and information about rebates are available at ElectricIdeas.com, while safety information can be found at IndianaMichiganPower.com/Safety.