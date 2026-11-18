FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana Michigan Power is reminding customers to watch for utility scams during the holiday season, when scammers may try to take advantage of busy schedules and financial pressures.

The company says common scams involve callers, emails or text messages claiming a customer’s electric bill is overdue and threatening to disconnect service unless immediate payment is made.

I&M is sharing five recommendations to help customers recognize suspicious activity and protect their personal information.

Customers are encouraged to:

Avoid rushing into payments because of threats or demands for immediate action. I&M says it works with customers well before disconnecting service.

Be suspicious of requests for payment through gift cards, prepaid debit cards or payment apps.

Verify someone’s identity before providing information or making a payment. People representing I&M should be able to show company photo identification, and company vehicles typically display the I&M logo.

Protect personal information, including Social Security numbers, birth dates and banking details. Customers should also verify any claims involving refunds, rebates or account credits directly with the company.

Hang up or ignore suspicious calls, emails and text messages, then contact I&M directly to confirm whether the communication is legitimate.

Customers who have questions or suspect a scam can contact I&M at 1-800-311-4634.

The company also encourages customers to manage their accounts and view billing information through its mobile app or online at IndianaMichiganPower.com/Account.

Additional information about recognizing utility scams is available at IndianaMichiganPower.com/StopScams.

Customers looking for help with winter energy expenses can also visit I&M’s Bill Support Center to review payment options and find ways to reduce energy costs.