IN AI Roadshow coming to Fort Wayne Friday to help businesses explore artificial intelligence

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Local businesses will have an opportunity to explore how artificial intelligence can improve operations and prepare their workforce for an evolving economy when the IN AI Roadshow makes its final stop of 2026 in Fort Wayne on Friday, November 13.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at Indiana Tech’s Multi-Flex Theater, bringing together business leaders, university students, technical experts and regional partners to discuss practical applications of AI.

The Fort Wayne event marks the seventh and final stop in the statewide roadshow series, part of an AI adoption initiative launched in April by Governor Mike Braun with support from the CEOs of Indiana Corporate Partnership.

A new addition to the program is a fireside chat examining how artificial intelligence is changing jobs, workforce skills and education. Participants will discuss how Indiana can prepare workers and businesses for an increasingly AI-driven economy.

Speakers will include Lake City Bank CEO David Findlay, STAR Financial Bank Chief Technology Officer Bryan Avery, Indiana Tech Vice President for Academic Affairs Amy Anderson and representatives from the Mark Cuban Foundation and Indiana Economic Development Corporation.

The event will also feature AI Office Hours, allowing attendees to ask questions about specific tools, business challenges and potential applications. An optional introductory session will be available for those new to artificial intelligence.

“Each stop on this 5-month-long tour has brought unique and interesting findings, and we know the Northeast Indiana region will not disappoint,” said Ting Gootee, executive vice president of digital adoption at CICP.

Early findings from the statewide initiative indicate that 75% of participating companies are moving beyond AI experimentation, with the technology being piloted, expanded or integrated into business operations.

Organizers say the goal is to help businesses identify realistic opportunities to adopt AI while connecting them with resources and experts who can support implementation.

Registration is available through the IN AI Roadshow website. Additional information about statewide AI initiatives can be found at INAIReady.com.