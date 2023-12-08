December 8, 2023
Income Disparities Prevalent In Recent Census Report

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO):  Allen County’s median income for full-time workers has grown substantially for the first time in several years, however the disparity in pay between men and women is 23%, according to U.S. census data released Thursday.

The Journal Gazette reports that the new report, using data from 2018 to 2022, shows Indiana’s median income for full-time workers increased to over $52,000 from about $50,400, representing a 5% jump.  However, the median income for men was just more than $59,000. For women it was less than $46,000 which comes out about a 23% difference.  Nationwide, the difference in pay is about 19%.

The median age in Allen County is 36, two years younger than the state and national median ages.

