Indiana adds more than 10,000 new apprentices, highest number in a decade

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — Indiana recorded its highest number of new registered apprentices in a decade, adding more than 10,000 workers to apprenticeship programs over the past year.

Gov. Mike Braun announced Monday that Indiana added 10,688 new registered apprentices during the federal fiscal year ending Sept. 30, an 11% increase from the previous year.

The governor’s office says the growth reflects efforts to expand workforce training opportunities and help businesses address labor shortages.

“Our state has taken a bold step toward cementing registered apprenticeships as a proven pathway, and hardworking Hoosiers are taking advantage,” Braun said. “This is an opportunity for Hoosiers to increase their wages while Indiana businesses benefit from the swell of skilled, ready-made Hoosier workers.”

The largest number of new apprentices entered skilled trades, including 2,015 plumbers, 1,949 carpenters, 1,610 electricians and 1,030 construction craft laborers.

Other participants are pursuing careers in early childhood education, nursing and barbering.

Registered apprenticeship programs combine paid, on-the-job training with classroom instruction, allowing participants to earn wages while developing skills for careers in high-demand industries.

Indiana currently has 27,441 active apprentices based on program location, ranking fourth nationally, according to the governor’s office.

Earlier this year, the Indiana Department of Workforce Development secured a $4 million federal grant through the State Apprenticeship Expansion Formula program to support further growth of apprenticeship opportunities.

Indiana Secretary of Commerce Chuck Goodrich said the state plans to continue expanding its apprenticeship programs to strengthen the workforce and provide additional career opportunities.

“With encouragement and support from our state and federal partners, we will continue expanding Indiana’s apprenticeship pipeline, building careers and powering the state’s robust workforce,” Goodrich said.