Indiana agencies prepare for winter weather, urge Hoosiers to take precautions

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) – Indiana officials are reminding residents to prepare for winter weather as snow, ice and freezing rain become potential hazards on roadways across the state.

Gov. Mike Braun joined representatives from the Indiana Department of Transportation, Indiana State Police and Indiana Department of Homeland Security on Thursday to discuss the state’s preparations for the winter season. The announcement coincided with Winter Weather Preparedness Week, which runs Nov. 8-14.

Braun urged Hoosiers to take precautions before winter storms arrive, including keeping emergency supplies in their vehicles and giving snowplows and emergency crews room to work.

INDOT Commissioner Lyndsay Quist said the agency has more than 1,000 snowplows statewide and nearly 200,000 tons of salt available for winter operations.

INDOT crews monitor weather forecasts weeks in advance and prepare based on expected precipitation and road conditions. When conditions allow, crews pretreat roads with salt brine and apply rock salt throughout winter weather events. Chloride additives are also used in colder temperatures to help improve the effectiveness of those treatments.

Indiana State Police Superintendent Anthony Scott encouraged motorists to slow down, increase following distances and avoid distractions while driving in winter conditions.

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security also recommends keeping an emergency kit in vehicles and having multiple ways to receive weather alerts and warnings, including a weather radio or cellphone notifications.

Winter driving and home safety tips

State agencies recommend that Hoosiers take several precautions ahead of winter weather:

Slow down and adjust driving to road conditions, which can change quickly.

Check weather forecasts, road conditions and travel restrictions before leaving.

Give snowplows plenty of room. Avoid following too closely or driving alongside them.

Increase the distance between vehicles to allow more time to stop.

Keep an emergency kit in your vehicle in case of a crash or becoming stranded.

Keep your gas tank full and check your battery, fluids and spare tire.

Clear snow and ice from vehicle windows, lights and signals before driving.

Prepare your home for possible power outages or conditions that could prevent travel.

Follow safety precautions when using alternative heating sources, including space heaters and fireplaces.

Where to find winter weather and road updates

Motorists can check real-time road conditions and view snowplow and traffic cameras through INDOT’s TrafficWise map at 511in.org. The information is also available through the 511 mobile app.

Residents can subscribe to INDOT text and email updates at alerts.indot.in.gov and follow the agency on social media for regional updates.

Additional winter preparedness information is available at getprepared.in.gov. Hoosiers can also check the Indiana Department of Homeland Security’s Travel Advisory Map and the National Weather Service’s Indiana briefing page for weather advisories, watches and warnings.