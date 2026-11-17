INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — Indiana will distribute more than $45 million to local governments to replace revenue lost during the state’s gas tax holiday.

The State Board of Finance unanimously approved the reimbursements Tuesday, continuing Governor Mike Braun’s effort to suspend the gas tax while maintaining funding for local road projects.

The approval covers September and marks the fifth reimbursement since the gas tax holiday began.

According to the governor’s office, more than $133.3 million will be reimbursed among three state transportation funds: the Motor Vehicle Highway Fund, the Local Road and Street Fund, and the Local Road and Bridge Matching Fund.

The Indiana State Comptroller’s Office will distribute $45,087,813 to counties, cities and towns over the next week.

State Comptroller Elise Nieshalla said the office is working to distribute the approved reimbursements quickly and accurately so local governments continue receiving funding for roadway needs.

Braun said the gas tax suspension is intended to provide savings for Hoosiers without sacrificing infrastructure funding. State officials said the reimbursements are being supported through the state’s reserves.

Indiana State Treasurer Daniel Elliott and State Budget Director Chad Ranney also voiced support for the reimbursements, saying the transfers will help local communities maintain and improve their infrastructure.