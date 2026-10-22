Indiana approves nearly $103 million in road funding reimbursements during gas tax holiday

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (WOWO) Indiana’s gas tax holiday is leaving the state with a nearly $103 million road-funding bill. The State Board of Finance approved the latest reimbursement Tuesday, covering August funding for state and local road programs after Governor Mike Braun suspended state gas taxes to lower prices at the pump.

It’s the fourth reimbursement since the tax suspension began. The money goes to the Motor Vehicle Highway Fund, the Local Road and Street Fund, and the Local Road and Bridge Matching Fund.

The board also approved an annual $70 million transfer to the State Highway Road Construction and Improvement Fund.