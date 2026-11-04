Indiana Child Care Voucher Waitlist Drops 78% After $200 Million Investment

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — Indiana has cut its child care assistance voucher waitlist by 78% since May, reducing the number of children waiting for help from more than 41,000 to about 9,000.

Governor Mike Braun announced the reduction, saying the waitlist has fallen from 41,175 children in May to 9,006.

The change follows a $200 million state investment intended to expand access to child care assistance through the federal Child Care and Development Fund, known as CCDF.

Nearly 48,000 children are now receiving assistance through the voucher program, which helps eligible families afford child care.

The vouchers are intended to help families manage child care expenses while allowing parents and guardians to work, pursue education or participate in job training.

The latest figures show a substantial reduction in the number of children waiting for assistance, although more than 9,000 remain on the list.