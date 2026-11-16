Indiana child welfare agency expects $300 million state funding infusion

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana’s Department of Child Services expects to need another $300 million in state funding during the current fiscal year, as the agency struggles with rising costs for caring for vulnerable children and families according to the Indiana Capital Chronicle.

The projected transfer is outlined in an operating account summary submitted ahead of Tuesday’s hearing before the Indiana State Budget Committee. The fiscal year began in July.

DCS spent nearly $1.3 billion in state money during the previous fiscal year, along with almost $400 million in federal funding. About 72% of that spending went toward services for children and families.

Department Director Jennifer Dorfmeyer, who took over in April, told lawmakers the agency’s child welfare caseload has leveled off, but the cost of each case continues to climb.

DCS has created a service utilization review team to examine referrals before services are approved. The department launched a pilot program in mid-September at two Marion County offices with higher spending, with a third office expected to join.

Dorfmeyer said the reviews are designed to match services to each family’s needs rather than automatically approving standardized packages. About 30% of referrals have been returned for changes.

Early results show a reduction in costs. September figures showed the average referral cost per case was down 19% compared with the average from the previous three months. Complete October figures showed a 34% decrease against that same baseline.

The department is also working with consulting firm Milliman to evaluate the services available to families and caseworkers, with the goal of developing a more targeted set of resources.

Dorfmeyer said some existing services are too broad to address the underlying problems facing families, while the department lacks enough options for children and families with more complex needs. She said breaking services into more specific categories could also make it easier to identify other funding sources, including Medicaid.

A second consulting firm, Myers & Stauffer, is helping DCS evaluate potential changes to the rates paid to service providers.

Dorfmeyer also reported progress under a federal performance improvement plan. She told the committee Indiana was among the states that successfully completed its plan and exceeded federal targets in areas including timely case initiation, risk assessments and caseworker visits with families.

But staffing remains a problem. DCS continues to report high turnover among family case managers and attorneys. Replacing experienced workers requires training and can delay child welfare cases while adding to the agency’s costs.

The department also has 16 children who have not been placed with relatives, foster families or other care providers.

DCS is also working to end the practice of children staying in department offices after being removed from their homes. The Indianapolis Star reported in 2024 that at least 168 children had spent at least one day living in DCS offices. Their average stay was three days, with the longest lasting more than a month.

Dorfmeyer said the department uses Cooper and Isaiah 117 Houses when possible and has made bedrooms and beds available in offices when children have nowhere else to go. She described the welcome center approach as a more direct effort to keep children out of agency offices.

“My goal in my tenure here is to close the offices to children,” Dorfmeyer told lawmakers.

DCS was among several state agencies making budget presentations this week as lawmakers prepare for the legislative session, which begins in January. The Indiana Capital Chronicle’s Leslie Bonilla Muñiz reported on the department’s funding outlook and presentation.