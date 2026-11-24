FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Several colleges and universities in Northeast Indiana are among 35 institutions receiving millions of dollars in grants from Lilly Endowment Inc. to implement artificial intelligence initiatives.

The endowment announced Monday awarded a total of $291.7 million in implementation grants to Indiana colleges and universities as part of its Artificial Intelligence in Higher Education Initiative.

Among the Northeast Indiana recipients are Indiana Tech, Ivy Tech, Trine University, Huntington University, Grace College, Manchester University, Goshen College and the University of Saint Francis.

Indiana Tech, Goshen College, Huntington University, Grace College, Manchester University and the University of Saint Francis each received $5 million. Trine University received $12 million, while Ivy Tech Foundation was awarded $25 million.

The grants are intended to help colleges and universities integrate artificial intelligence into higher education while addressing the challenges and opportunities presented by the technology.

According to Indiana Business Journal, Lilly Endowment Vice President of Education Ted Maple said the rapid rise of artificial intelligence could represent one of the most significant challenges in the history of higher education.

Maple said faculty and staff have concerns about AI potentially impeding original thought, but institutions also recognize opportunities presented by the technology.

The grant amounts ranged from $2.5 million to $25 million, with awards based on enrollment size.

The Indiana University Foundation, Purdue University and Ivy Tech Foundation each received $25 million.

The initiative, first announced in November 2025, is expected to invest a total of $500 million in helping Indiana colleges and universities address the implications of artificial intelligence. Lilly Endowment expects to approve additional grants in December to support collaborations involving two or more Indiana colleges and universities.