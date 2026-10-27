Indiana Conservation Officer helps save woman after medical emergency at restaurant

CEDAR LAKE, Ind. (WOWO) — An Indiana Conservation Officer is being credited with helping save a woman’s life after responding to a medical emergency at a restaurant in northwest Indiana.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Officer Alex Neel was on patrol around 9:35 p.m. Friday when he overheard radio traffic about a medical emergency at a restaurant in Cedar Lake.

When Neel arrived, he found bystanders performing CPR on an adult woman who was unresponsive and not breathing.

After confirming her condition, Neel joined the lifesaving efforts and used his department-issued automated external defibrillator, or AED, to administer multiple shocks.

He continued providing emergency care until the Cedar Lake Fire Department arrived and took over medical treatment.

Authorities say the combined efforts of Neel and responding firefighters helped the woman regain consciousness. She was then transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

The Cedar Lake Police Department also assisted at the scene.

The DNR has not released the woman’s identity or provided additional information about her current condition.