Indiana conservation officers remind hunters about tree stand safety during deer season

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — With deer hunting season underway, Indiana conservation officers are reminding hunters to take precautions to avoid injuries, particularly when using tree stands.

More than 300,000 people are expected to participate in some form of deer hunting during Indiana’s various hunting seasons, which continue through Jan. 31, 2027, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

The DNR says falls from tree stands and other elevated hunting platforms are the most common causes of hunting-related injuries.

Conservation officers recommend that hunters inspect tree stands and related equipment for cracks, wear, loose bolts and other damage before heading into the field. Hunters should also read the manufacturer’s instructions, use equipment designed specifically for hunting and practice setting up and using tree stands at ground level.

While hunting, the DNR recommends:

Always wearing a full-body safety harness when using a tree stand.

Attaching the harness to the tree before leaving the ground and remaining connected until safely back on the ground.

Using a safety rope and maintaining three points of contact while climbing.

Wearing boots with non-slip soles.

Using a haul line to raise and lower firearms, bows and other equipment.

Making sure firearms are unloaded, the action is open and the safety is engaged before attaching them to a haul line.

The DNR also encourages hunters to carry a cellphone and flashlight, develop a hunting plan and tell someone where they will be hunting and when they expect to return.

Hunters using firearms should positively identify their target before pointing a weapon and know what lies beyond it.

More information about Indiana hunting seasons and safety is available at Indiana DNR hunting resources