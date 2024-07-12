Indiana DNR Imposes Restrictions on Deer Rehabilitation Due to Chronic Wasting Disease

STATEWIDE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has implemented new restrictions on the movement of deer from areas positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) following the state’s first confirmed case in April.

CWD, a fatal neurological disease affecting white-tailed deer, has led to a mandate that orphaned, sick, or injured deer found in CWD Positive Areas must only be surrendered to DNR-permitted wild animal rehabilitators within those areas. The goal is to minimize the spread of CWD to new regions, as explained by Joe Caudell, DNR’s Deer Program lead, who noted that fawns can carry the disease without showing symptoms.

Currently, the only CWD positive area in Indiana includes LaGrange, Steuben, Noble, and DeKalb counties. Although the disease has only been confirmed in LaGrange County, the other counties are included due to their proximity. Residents are advised to let fawns be if found alone, as the mother is likely nearby, and to follow best practices for injured or orphaned wildlife.

If you see a deer that appears diseased, keep your distance and report it at on.IN.gov/sickwildlife. A DNR health biologist will review the case and determine if action is needed.

For best practices for the removal of dead wildlife, visit on.IN.gov/livingwithwildlife.