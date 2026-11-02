Indiana Election 2026: Key Races and Ballot Questions Facing Hoosier Voters

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind, Indiana voters head to the polls Tuesday to decide a series of important races and ballot questions that could shape state government, criminal justice policy and economic development for years to come.

Republicans are defending their two-thirds supermajorities in both chambers of the Indiana General Assembly, while Democrats are looking to gain legislative seats and capture a statewide office for the first time since 2014 according to the Indiana Capital Chronicle.

The secretary of state’s race between Democrat Beau Bayh and Republican Max Engling is among the most closely watched contests. Voters in Allen, DeKalb and Steuben counties also will decide whether to authorize consideration of a proposed casino development in the Fort Wayne area, with a required investment of at least $500 million.

Two proposed constitutional amendments are also on the statewide ballot, including one that would give judges greater authority to deny bail to defendants prosecutors demonstrate pose a danger to the public.

Republicans currently hold a 70-to-30 advantage in the Indiana House and a 40-to-10 majority in the Senate. Democrats would need to flip four House seats to eliminate the Republican supermajority. All 100 House seats are being contested, along with 25 of the Senate’s 50 seats.

The secretary of state’s contest features Bayh, a 30-year-old attorney and Marine Corps veteran, against Engling, a 39-year-old former staffer for U.S. Senator Jim Banks.

Bayh entered the race with significant name recognition and fundraising advantages, drawing on political connections associated with his father, former Indiana Governor and U.S. Senator Evan Bayh.

Engling entered the Republican primary in May and defeated incumbent Secretary of State Diego Morales to secure the nomination.

The campaign has focused heavily on election security, the handling of the secretary of state’s office and questions about political influence and campaign financing.

Engling has emphasized election integrity while challenging Bayh over his Washington-area upbringing and financial support from donors connected to his father.

Bayh has criticized spending under Morales and questioned whether Engling’s proposed cooperation with the state inspector general would be sufficient to address concerns involving the office.

Recent polling has indicated a competitive race, with both major-party candidates running well ahead of Lincoln Party candidate Greg Ballard and Libertarian Lauri Shillings.

Ballard, the former Republican mayor of Indianapolis, qualified for the ballot after collecting more than 40,000 signatures. His candidacy also carries implications for the newly established Lincoln Party. A vote total of at least 2% would secure the party’s ballot access for the next four years. Reaching 10% would give the party the ability to nominate candidates through primary elections.

Shillings is seeking to maintain the Libertarian Party’s ballot access, which it has held since 1994.

The secretary of state’s contest is taking place amid questions about the political environment heading into the election.

An October poll cited by the Indiana Capital Chronicle found President Donald Trump with a 44% approval rating among Indiana voters and 54% disapproval. Republican Governor Mike Braun received 38% approval and 48% disapproval.

Trump has carried Indiana in all three of his presidential campaigns, winning by at least 16 percentage points each time.

Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston said Republicans are concentrating on their own campaigns rather than trying to predict how national political developments might affect the results.

“When you’re the party of the president, you know that the midterm has a chance to be challenging,” Huston told the Indiana Capital Chronicle. “I feel like Max is really running a good campaign and doing everything he can. But I always tell our team we’ve got to focus on what we can control and those types of variables, they’re outside of our control.”

Voters will also choose the state’s next treasurer and comptroller.

Republican incumbent Daniel Elliott faces Democrat Coumba Kebe in the treasurer’s race. Republican incumbent Elise Nieshalla is seeking another term as comptroller against Democrat Jessica Bailey and Libertarian John Schick.

Republicans are defending their legislative majorities against Democratic challenges in several competitive districts, particularly in the northern Indianapolis suburbs.

House Speaker Huston’s Hamilton County district is among the seats Democrats are targeting. His support for data center tax incentives and an increase in the state’s gasoline tax have become campaign issues.

Data center development has emerged as another significant issue in Indiana politics, with residents raising questions about electricity demand, utility costs and the impact of large facilities on local communities.

An October Free Press Indiana poll found 69% of likely voters opposed additional data center construction, while 18% supported it.

Republicans also are defending their Senate majority following a turbulent May primary. Several incumbent Republican senators lost to challengers backed by Trump after voting against congressional redistricting.

Despite those primary defeats, Republicans are widely expected to retain control of the Senate. Democrats are hoping to reduce the GOP’s current 40-to-10 advantage.

In congressional races, the most competitive contest is expected to be in Indiana’s 5th District, where Republican U.S. Representative Victoria Spartz faces Democratic state Senator J.D. Ford.

Spartz won reelection by 18 percentage points in 2024. Democratic organizations have nevertheless committed substantial resources to advertising in the district.

Indiana’s remaining eight congressional seats are also contested, with six Republican incumbents and two Democratic incumbents seeking new terms.

Two proposed constitutional amendments will give voters a direct say in changes to the state’s governing document.

The first would expand judicial authority to deny bail to defendants considered dangerous to the public.

Under the current Indiana Constitution, defendants generally have a right to bail, with exceptions for cases involving murder or treason.

The proposed amendment would allow judges to deny bail when prosecutors establish that releasing a defendant would pose a danger to the public.

Supporters argue the change would give courts another tool to prevent defendants accused of violent crimes from committing additional offenses while awaiting trial.

Opponents have raised concerns about the potential for defendants to remain incarcerated for extended periods without a conviction.

The second proposed amendment would allow judges serving city and town courts to live outside the municipality where their court is located.

In northeast Indiana, voters in Allen, DeKalb and Steuben counties face another major decision involving the possibility of a new casino.

The proposal could lead to a casino development in the Fort Wayne area requiring an investment of at least $500 million.

A favorable vote would authorize prospective developers to pursue a casino license for that county. It would not automatically approve a particular developer or guarantee construction.

Interested companies must submit applications to the Indiana Gaming Commission by December 1.

State lawmakers established a requirement that the company receiving the license invest at least $500 million in the casino and related amenities within five years.

The proposal represents a significant potential economic development project for northeast Indiana, although the final location, developer and associated amenities would depend on the licensing process.

Education funding is also on the ballot, with dozens of school referendums being decided across the state. Some school board contests are being conducted on a partisan basis for the first time.

For voters who have not yet cast a ballot, early in-person voting ends at noon Monday.

Polling locations will be open from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. local time Tuesday. Anyone determined by election officials to be waiting in line when polls close will be permitted to vote under Indiana law.

Absentee ballots submitted by mail must arrive at the county election office by 6 p.m. Tuesday to be counted.

The election will determine whether Republicans retain their legislative supermajorities, whether Democrats make significant gains and whether Hoosiers approve changes to the state’s constitution and authorize the next step toward a possible casino development in northeast Indiana.