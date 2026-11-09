Indiana Fire Departments Share Home Heating Safety Tips Ahead of Winter

FORT WAYNE, IND. (WOWO). With freezing temperatures approaching, fire officials are reminding homeowners to schedule furnace maintenance, use portable heaters carefully and make sure carbon monoxide alarms are working.

The first time a furnace runs after sitting idle for months, homeowners may notice a burning smell. That odor is often caused by dust collecting on heating elements and burning off when the system starts. However, fire officials recommend having furnaces professionally inspected and serviced every year to make sure they operate safely and efficiently.

Homeowners also should check furnace filters monthly and replace them when they become dirty. A clean filter helps the heating system operate properly and reduces unnecessary strain on the equipment.

Fire officials also warn against relying on space heaters to compensate for a malfunctioning furnace. A properly functioning heating system should provide adequate warmth without requiring supplemental portable heaters.

Anyone using a space heater should keep it well away from furniture, blankets, curtains and other combustible materials. Storage boxes and flammable items also should be kept clear of furnaces and other heating equipment.

Carbon monoxide is another major winter concern. Furnaces, water heaters, stoves and other fuel-burning appliances can produce the dangerous gas if they malfunction or are not properly vented.

Carbon monoxide has no color, smell or taste, making it difficult to detect without an alarm. Fire officials recommend installing working carbon monoxide detectors throughout the home and checking them regularly. Smoke alarms also should be tested to make sure they are operating properly.

Homeowners preparing to use a fireplace should have the chimney inspected and cleaned before lighting the first fire of the season. Cracks, blockages and creosote buildup can increase the risk of a chimney fire.

Fireplaces should always have a screen to prevent sparks and embers from reaching nearby flooring or furniture. Ashes should be allowed to cool completely before being placed in a metal container and stored outside, away from the home.

Fire officials also stress the importance of burning only clean, dry firewood. Burning leaves, yard waste or household trash can create hazardous smoke and may violate local ordinances.

Rules for outdoor recreational fires and yard-waste disposal vary by community. Residents should check their city or county regulations before burning anything outdoors.