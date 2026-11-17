INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — Indiana’s infrastructure has earned an overall D+ grade, with engineers warning that aging water and wastewater systems, deteriorating dams, funding shortages and rapidly increasing electricity demand are putting critical parts of the state’s infrastructure at risk.

The assessment, released Thursday by the American Society of Civil Engineers, found that Indiana’s roads and bridges are generally performing better than infrastructure in several other categories. But engineers say billions of dollars in improvements are needed to keep the state’s systems operating safely and reliably.

One of the biggest emerging concerns involves electricity demand. Data centers could account for approximately 41% of Indiana’s total electricity consumption by 2030, according to the report, adding significant pressure to an electric grid already facing aging power plants, rising residential utility bills and the need for major upgrades.

The 2026 Report Card for Indiana’s Infrastructure is the first state-specific assessment prepared by the engineering organization for Indiana. It examines seven categories: bridges, dams, drinking water, energy, roads, stormwater and wastewater.

Bridges received the highest grade at B-, while roads and drinking water each received C-. Wastewater earned a D+, and dams, energy and stormwater each received a D.

The overall D+ grade falls below the C assigned to the nation’s infrastructure in the engineering group’s 2025 national report. The national assessment examined 18 categories, compared with the seven evaluated in Indiana.

Engineers presented the findings Thursday at the Indiana Statehouse, joined by state transportation officials, representatives from U.S. Senator Todd Young’s office and Indiana American Water.

James Tradup, a co-chair of the report card, said the grades reflect the benefits of past infrastructure investments while highlighting areas where additional money will be necessary.

“A ‘D+’ grade is a reminder of the importance of Indiana’s infrastructure and the successes in some areas and challenges other sectors face in the future,” Tradup said.

The assessment considers infrastructure conditions, capacity, funding, maintenance, future needs, public safety, resilience and innovation.

Indiana has benefited from more than $9 billion in federal infrastructure investments through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. But engineers cautioned that federal funding is temporary and that maintaining improvements will require a dependable, long-term financial commitment.

Transportation remains one of Indiana’s stronger infrastructure categories, although the report identifies significant funding problems at the local level.

Approximately 95% of Indiana’s more than 19,500 bridges are rated in fair or good condition. State-owned bridges generally perform better than those maintained by counties, cities and towns.

Just 1% of state-owned bridges are rated poor, compared with 7% of bridges owned by other government agencies.

However, engineers estimate that locally maintained bridges need approximately $580 million annually to reach a state of good repair. Those bridges receive only about $67 million, leaving an annual funding shortfall of approximately $513 million.

Local roads are facing similar problems. While major state highways are generally in relatively good condition, nearly one-third of city, town and county roads are rated poor.

The report estimates deferred roadway maintenance costs Indiana motorists approximately $1.6 billion annually through additional vehicle repairs, increased fuel consumption and vehicle depreciation.

The state’s transportation funding outlook is also complicated by Indiana’s suspension of gasoline taxes.

Indiana Secretary of Transportation and Infrastructure Matthew Ubelhor, speaking Thursday on behalf of Governor Mike Braun, said the extended suspension is expected to create a roughly $1.1 billion funding shortfall.

Ubelhor said the administration plans to use available reserves to keep construction and maintenance work moving, including projects scheduled for fiscal year 2027.

He emphasized that no projects have been removed from the state’s construction schedule because of the revenue losses.

“We are not taking one project off,” Ubelhor said, describing Braun’s position that planned construction and maintenance should continue despite the funding uncertainty.

But Ubelhor acknowledged Indiana needs to identify a more sustainable source of transportation revenue, particularly as vehicles become more fuel-efficient and electric vehicles become more common.

“We need to look at that yesterday,” Ubelhor said.

The administration is examining alternatives that could include tolling, although questions remain about how such a system might work and what federal approvals would be necessary.

The state is also awaiting a federal waiver decision involving a proposed reconstruction and rehabilitation program for Interstate 70.

Engineers recommended expanding programs such as Community Crossings, giving local governments additional revenue options and establishing more predictable long-term transportation funding.

Some of Indiana’s most expensive infrastructure problems are underground.

The report estimates the state needs more than $8 billion in drinking water improvements and more than $10 billion for wastewater infrastructure.

Those projects include replacing aging water mains, removing lead service lines, addressing emerging contaminants such as PFAS, upgrading treatment plants and repairing deteriorating sewer systems.

More than four million Hoosiers rely on municipal wastewater systems, many of which are approaching the end of their intended service lives.

The financial gap is particularly significant. In 2024, Indiana communities sought more than $2 billion in wastewater funding, but only approximately $300 million was available statewide.

Water utilities also face the challenge of financing expensive upgrades through customer bills while keeping service affordable according to the Indiana Capital Chronicle.

Stormwater infrastructure earned a D, with engineers estimating approximately $531 million in needed improvements. Heavy rainfall is increasingly overwhelming drainage systems originally built decades ago, creating additional concerns about flooding and public safety.

The report recommends expanding state revolving loan programs, pursuing additional federal grants, encouraging partnerships among utilities and investing in flood-management improvements.

Indiana American Water says it plans to invest more than $1 billion in water and wastewater infrastructure across the state over the next five years.

Matthew Hobbs, the company’s senior director of engineering, said the utility serves approximately 1.5 million Hoosiers in more than 75 communities.

“Water infrastructure is fundamental to public health, fire protection, economic development and quality of life,” Hobbs said. “Maintaining that infrastructure requires consistent, long-term investment — not simply responding when something breaks.”

Hobbs pointed to a new $60 million water treatment plant in Seymour, expected to enter service this month, as an example of the investments underway.

He said replacing aging pipelines and equipment before they fail can help prevent service disruptions and reduce the expense of emergency repairs.

“Proactive investment is also more efficient than waiting for infrastructure to fail,” Hobbs said.

He also stressed that affordability must remain part of the discussion as utilities plan major improvements.

“Infrastructure investments and affordability cannot be viewed as competing priorities,” Hobbs said. “We have to do both.”

Indiana’s electric grid presents another significant challenge, earning a D in the assessment.

Engineers warned that electricity demand is increasing as data centers, industrial development and electrification place additional pressure on the system. At the same time, aging coal-fired power plants are approaching retirement, requiring utilities to replace generating capacity while maintaining reliable service.

The report projects data centers could account for approximately 41% of Indiana’s electricity consumption by 2030.

That growth could require substantial investments in electricity generation, transmission lines and distribution infrastructure.

The assessment also points to rising residential electricity costs. Hoosiers saw residential energy costs increase by more than $28 per month between 2024 and 2025, according to the report.

The increases prompted an investigation by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission.

Severe storms also threaten the reliability of transmission and distribution systems, potentially leaving homes and businesses without electricity.

Engineers recommended modernizing the electric grid, expanding energy storage, investing in transmission infrastructure and diversifying electricity generation sources.

Jessica Eichhorst, with the American Society of Civil Engineers in Indiana, said growing demand from data centers, industrial development and electrification will require significant improvements to the state’s power infrastructure.

The report also identifies workforce shortages as a growing problem across infrastructure industries. Retirements, competition for skilled workers and limited training pipelines are making it harder to maintain and operate increasingly complex systems.

Indiana’s dams received another D, with engineers raising concerns about aging structures and the potential consequences of failures.

The state has 1,641 regulated dams, nearly two-thirds of which are privately owned.

Of those, 278 are classified as high-hazard dams. That designation means a failure could result in loss of life or significant property damage; it does not necessarily mean a dam is currently in poor condition.

However, only 55% of Indiana’s high-hazard dams have emergency action plans, compared with a national rate of 83%.

State-owned dams also face a maintenance backlog exceeding $80 million.

Engineers warned that many dams are approaching or have exceeded their original design lives, while private owners may not have the financial resources to pay for major repairs.

Indiana does not currently have a dedicated loan or grant program to help rehabilitate privately owned dams, according to the assessment.

The report recommends expanding rehabilitation funding, increasing inspections and prioritizing structures that present the greatest potential risks to public safety.

Overall, the engineers outlined six broad areas for improvement, including additional local transportation funding, modernization of water and wastewater systems, stronger flood protection, electric grid improvements, dam rehabilitation and better coordination of infrastructure planning.

They also urged state and local officials to account for changing weather patterns and future demand when designing new projects rather than relying on conditions that existed when much of Indiana’s infrastructure was originally built.

The report’s findings are expected to become part of a broader discussion over infrastructure spending at both the state and federal levels.

American Society of Civil Engineers representatives plan to take the assessment to Washington in March 2027 as federal lawmakers consider future infrastructure legislation.

Jennifer Sharkey, an Indiana ASCE leader and report card co-chair, said the condition of the state’s infrastructure will have a direct impact on economic development, public health, jobs and the ability of communities to handle future growth.

“The future of our state relies on our ability to maintain and improve upon the current conditions of our infrastructure, while also maintaining focus on that growth for our state and for our communities,” Sharkey said.

She added that infrastructure systems drive economic growth, create jobs, improve public health and protect communities from environmental threats.