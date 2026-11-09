Indiana joins $48.5 million settlement over alleged deceptive rental practices

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — Indiana is among the states involved in a $48.5 million settlement with one of the nation’s largest single-family rental companies over allegations of deceptive and unfair practices affecting tenants.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita announced the settlement with Progress Residential LLC and Pretium Partners LLC, which own and operate single-family rental homes nationwide.

The agreement resolves allegations that the companies misled renters about housing costs, improperly handled security deposits, misled tenants about the properties’ conditions, and failed to adequately address maintenance issues and tenant complaints.

Indiana joined the enforcement action alongside the Federal Trade Commission, the Arizona attorney general, the Colorado attorney general and the Utah Division of Consumer Protection.

According to the complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, the companies allegedly advertised rental prices that did not reflect the full amount tenants were required to pay. The complaint also accused them of imposing fees that were not properly disclosed, misrepresenting property conditions and restricting tenants from sharing consumer reviews.

The settlement provides $48.5 million in monetary relief for consumers nationwide and requires the companies to make changes to their business practices.

Under the agreement, Progress Residential and Pretium Partners must clearly disclose total monthly rental prices in advertisements and identify mandatory fees before prospective tenants commit to renting a property.

The companies must also stop withholding security deposits for ordinary wear and tear and provide itemized explanations of deductions, supported by records and photographs.

Other requirements include improving communication about maintenance requests and tenant complaints, ending misleading representations about property conditions and stopping the enforcement of contractual provisions that unlawfully restrict consumer reviews.

The settlement also prohibits improper charges that could result in late fees, eviction threats or other penalties. Tenants must be able to dispute fees without losing the ability to pay their rent.

Rokita said the settlement sends a message that companies operating in Indiana must follow state consumer protection laws, regardless of their size or financial backing.

The settlement’s consumer relief funds will be distributed as directed by the court’s stipulated order.

Hoosiers who suspect a scam or unfair business practice can file a complaint with the Indiana Attorney General’s Office at indianaconsumer.com or by calling 1-800-382-5516.