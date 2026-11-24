INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has lost his lawsuit against Pornhub and dozens of other sexually explicit websites, after a Marion County judge dismissed the case over questions about the state’s evidence and legal jurisdiction.

Marion County Superior Court Judge Patrick Dietrick issued the ruling Wednesday, dismissing claims against 42 websites associated with Aylo, a multinational pornography company.

Rokita’s office had accused the websites of violating Indiana’s age-verification law and the state’s Deceptive Consumer Sales Act. The lawsuit, filed last December, alleged the companies made false or misleading statements about whether Indiana residents could access their sites and about the presence of child sexual abuse material and nonconsensual content.

The attorney general’s office also alleged that material available to children included sexual violence, choking, rape fantasies, sex slavery and sexual content involving teen girls.

But Judge Dietrick questioned the evidence used to establish that the websites were accessible to Indiana users. The ruling noted that the attorney general’s only evidence came from an Indiana investigator who accessed the sites through a virtual private network based in Chicago.

Users connecting with an Indiana internet address receive a blocking message, according to the ruling.

The judge also cited evidence that Aylo had received no income attributable to Indiana residents, had not offered advertisers the ability to target Indiana users and had no record of an Indiana internet address reaching the websites’ content beyond a passive homepage.

The judge dismissed the claims on different grounds, including a lack of personal jurisdiction over some defendants and failure to state a valid legal claim against others.

According to the Indiana Capital Chronicle – Rokita’s office can appeal the decision. It could also file another lawsuit in the future if it obtains new evidence.