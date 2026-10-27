Indiana launches $10.79 million grant program for automotive suppliers

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — Indiana is launching a $10.79 million grant program to help small and midsized automotive manufacturers adapt to growing demand for hybrid, electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles.

Governor Mike Braun announced the Automotive Diversification and Advancement Program, known as ADAPT, on Tuesday. The program will provide grants to eligible Indiana manufacturers to help pay for equipment, software and workforce training needed to expand into new vehicle technologies.

The program is funded by an award from the U.S. Department of Energy. Indiana was one of five states with significant automotive workforces selected to receive part of a $50 million federal investment aimed at helping suppliers transition to new vehicle and engine models while creating and preserving jobs.

Grants will range from $100,000 to $1 million. Companies must provide at least a dollar-for-dollar match for eligible expenses, and funding will be distributed on a reimbursement basis, meaning businesses must pay expenses upfront before receiving grant money.

According to the state, Indiana has more than 500 automotive parts suppliers and produces about 1.3 million cars and trucks annually. Approximately 320 small and midsized manufacturers in the state’s automotive supply chain support more than 34,000 jobs.

Indiana Secretary of Commerce Chuck Goodrich said the program is intended to help smaller suppliers remain competitive as the industry develops vehicles using a range of propulsion technologies.

Eligible businesses must be headquartered in Indiana, operate a significant portion of their business in the state and be for-profit automotive manufacturers with fewer than 1,500 employees. Preference will be given to companies with 500 or fewer employees.

Applicants must be concentrated in producing components for internal combustion engine vehicles and propose new projects or expansions that develop commercial-ready capabilities for hybrid, plug-in hybrid, battery-electric or hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.

Applications are open through Jan. 8, 2027. Selected companies will have two years, or until Dec. 31, 2028, to complete approved projects and workforce training. Grant applications will undergo competitive review involving the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, Conexus Indiana and the U.S. Department of Energy. Awards are expected to be finalized in spring 2027.

Indiana manufacturers can learn more and apply through the state’s ADAPT grant application page.