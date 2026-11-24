INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — An Indiana lawmaker plans to introduce legislation aimed at educating middle and high school students about the state’s Safe Haven Law.

State Rep. Joanna King, a Republican from Middlebury, is scheduled to file the proposed “Baby Haven Education Law” on Nov. 30. The legislation is inspired by Baby Haven, an infant found dead in Indianapolis in September 2025.

The proposal would bring education about Indiana’s Safe Haven Law into schools serving students in grades six through 12, helping students understand the law, where newborns can be safely surrendered and how people in crisis can seek help.

The legislation was announced Oct. 15 by He Knows Your Name founder Linda Znachko and former state Rep. Julie McGuire.

Znachko says the legislation represents an effort to expand the ministry’s work from responding to tragedies to helping prevent them through education.

King says students need to understand the protections available under the law and the options it provides, noting that someone who learns about it could one day help a friend, sibling or another person in crisis.

Indiana’s Safe Haven Law allows a person to anonymously surrender an infant up to 60 days old without fear of arrest or prosecution, provided there are no signs of intentional abuse. Infants may be surrendered at hospitals, fire stations or police stations, or through newborn safety devices.

The proposed legislation does not call for an extensive new curriculum or significant additional costs for schools, according to its supporters.