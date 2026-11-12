Indiana measles outbreak reaches 153 cases, with more than half in northeast Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana’s measles outbreak has grown to 153 cases, with more than half reported in northeast Indiana, according to the latest figures from the Indiana Department of Health.

WBOI reports LaGrange County has the highest number of known cases in the region, with 36. Adams County has 19 cases, and Allen County has 15. Cases have also been reported in Noble, Steuben, DeKalb and Kosciusko counties.

The outbreak is also prompting schools and health care providers to take additional precautions.

Westview Community Schools in Topeka said it is investigating a possible measles exposure involving a student who may have attended school on Nov. 4.

In a social media post, the district said it was working with health officials to identify potential exposures, review immunization records and determine whether anyone needs to stay home.

The LaGrange County Health Department has also been sharing information about measles symptoms, risks and how residents can check their vaccination status.

Parkview Health has put visitor restrictions in place in some of its most vulnerable patient areas, including the neonatal intensive care unit, pediatric intensive care unit and pediatrics.

A Parkview spokesperson said anyone with a known measles exposure is asked to wear a mask when visiting its facilities for care.

The health system also says it has reinforced procedures to quickly identify and isolate suspected cases, follow up on potential exposures and coordinate with public health partners.

Statewide, most reported cases involve unvaccinated people under age 30. However, children younger than 4 make up the largest age group among those infected.

Thirty-one people with confirmed measles cases have been hospitalized.

Measles is highly contagious and can spread through the air when an infected person breathes, coughs or sneezes. People who may have been exposed should contact a health care provider or local health department before visiting a medical facility.