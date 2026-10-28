Indiana officials urge drivers to buckle up and put phones down during statewide safety campaign

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — Indiana Governor Mike Braun, the Indiana Department of Transportation and Indiana State Police are encouraging Hoosiers to make safer choices behind the wheel as the state recognizes Buckle Up Phone Down Day on Wednesday, October 28.

Indiana joins more than 35 states participating in the nationwide initiative, which encourages drivers and passengers to wear seatbelts and avoid distractions, particularly cell phone use.

According to INDOT, just over 800 people died on Indiana roadways in 2025. While traffic fatalities declined slightly, officials say preventable behaviors continue to contribute to serious and deadly crashes.

“Despite a slight decline in fatalities, INDOT continues to focus on enhancing roadway safety through systemic roadway improvements, but we can’t solve this problem on our own,” said INDOT Commissioner Lyndsay Quist.

State officials say the majority of fatal crashes in Indiana since 2021 have involved at least one person who was not wearing a seatbelt.

Distracted driving also remains a concern. In 2023, more than 9,500 crashes were reported to involve distracted driving or cell phone use, despite Indiana’s Hands-Free Law taking effect in 2020.

“Ensuring safety on our roadways is a shared responsibility, and it starts with two of the simplest actions a driver can take: buckling up and putting the phone away,” said Indiana State Police Captain Ron Galaviz.

Galaviz said troopers continue enforcing seatbelt and hands-free driving laws to reduce crashes and save lives.

This marks Indiana’s third year participating in the Buckle Up Phone Down movement, which began in Missouri in 2017.

As part of Wednesday’s campaign, motorists may notice safety reminders displayed on electronic highway signs along interstate routes throughout Indiana.

Officials are also encouraging residents to participate on social media and take a pledge to wear seatbelts and avoid using phones while driving.

Drivers can learn more about the initiative and take the safety pledge at BUPDIN.com.