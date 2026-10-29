Indiana Parole Board recommends denying clemency for man convicted of killing two children

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — The Indiana Parole Board has unanimously recommended that Governor Mike Braun deny clemency for a man convicted of murdering two young children in Vanderburgh County.

Jeffrey Weisheit, who was sentenced to death for the 2010 murders of 5-year-old Caleb Lynch and 8-year-old Alyssa Lynch, requested in September that his sentence be commuted to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Following a clemency hearing earlier this month, during which Weisheit and members of the public provided testimony, the board recommended that Braun reject the request and allow the scheduled November 5 execution to proceed.

Authorities say Weisheit killed the children by setting fire to a home while he was responsible for watching them.

During his hearing, Weisheit admitted to starting the fire but disputed prosecutors’ account of how it was set.

Investigators determined that Weisheit used flares to ignite the fire, placing one inside Caleb’s underwear and another beneath his body. Weisheit denied using flares, instead claiming he placed a phone book on a stove and turned it on before leaving the house.

Weisheit told the board he intended to hurt the children’s mother because of problems in their relationship. He said he did not target her directly because she was pregnant with his child at the time.

The parole board also cited evidence suggesting Weisheit had been preparing to commit a harmful act for weeks before the murders, including emptying his bank accounts and quitting his job.

In its recommendation to the governor, the board rejected claims from people close to Weisheit that the killings were the result of a sudden loss of control.

The board acknowledged it could not determine whether the murders were the specific act Weisheit had been planning, but concluded that evidence pointed to an intention to cause harm.

The final decision on clemency rests with Governor Braun. Weisheit’s execution remains scheduled for November 5 unless the governor intervenes.