INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — Indiana’s investment in local public health departments has generated an estimated return of at least $750 million in its first two years, according to an analysis presented by State Health Commissioner Dr. Lindsay Weaver.

Weaver unveiled the findings Monday during the Indiana Department of Health’s first public health report. The analysis, conducted by the Regenstrief Institute, examined 10% of the services provided through Health First Indiana, the statewide initiative launched to improve health outcomes and life expectancy.

That review identified an estimated $230 million in direct healthcare savings. The broader analysis put the initiative’s return on investment at a minimum of $750 million, according to Weaver.

The program was created after Indiana ranked among the 10 worst states nationally for overall health outcomes, with high rates of obesity, diabetes and other chronic diseases. The state also had the nation’s worst infant mortality rate, declining life expectancy and one of the lowest levels of public health investment.

State lawmakers committed $75 million in 2023 to launch the initiative. Funding increased to $150 million in its second year, but budget constraints and questions about local spending led lawmakers to reduce the state commitment to $40 million for each of the third and fourth years.

Indiana’s overall health ranking improved from 41st nationally in 2021 to 39th in 2025. The state also reported improvements in tobacco use, cancer screenings and rates of chronic conditions, including diabetes and obesity. Life expectancy has stabilized at an average of 75.6 years.

Health First Indiana gives local health departments flexibility to decide how to spend the money based on needs in their communities.

One widely used investment has been automated external defibrillators, or AEDs, which can help restart a person’s heart during cardiac arrest before emergency medical crews arrive. Regional state health department director Michelle Matern said local departments have distributed 458 of the devices statewide.

Other projects include hearing and vision screenings for schoolchildren, mobile blood pressure checks and home visits for new mothers and patients returning from hospitals. Nurses use those visits to help parents understand safe infant sleep practices and assist older patients with medication management.

In Starke County, funding helped stock a mobile medical unit operated by Bella Vita Pregnancy Center with pregnancy tests, ultrasound gel, blood glucose monitors and blood pressure equipment.

Other local efforts include a Boone County partnership with Brother & Sister Check Ministries to provide housing for 12 women and support services for 110 incarcerated women through recovery. In Marion County, the health department partnered with the Peace Learning Center and 11 schools on conflict-resolution instruction and peer mediation training. Hendricks County worked with Hope Healthcare Services to expand healthcare provider capacity.

Weaver said the department’s priorities include improving maternal and infant health, preventing chronic disease and strengthening health data and transparency. Officials are also preparing for two emerging challenges: an aging population and the effects of social media use among young people.

The American Public Health Association projects adults 65 and older will outnumber children by 2034. About two in five adults are living with a disability, adding to the need for services that help people remain healthy and independent as they age.

Indiana’s plans include fall-prevention efforts, dementia-friendly communities, caregiver support, programs to reduce social isolation, telehealth and services that help older residents remain in their homes.

The department is also examining social media use among teenagers. Weaver said one in three middle and high school students report spending more than four hours a day on social media. She pointed to associations between heavy use and bullying, depression, disrupted sleep, eating disorders, sedentary behavior and suicide risk.

“If you’re spending four hours on social media, I always think what else could you have been doing during that time — talking to your family, talking to friends, being outside,” Weaver said.

The department’s concerns come as lawmakers consider further restrictions on smartphones in K-12 classrooms. Additional discussion of classroom screen-time limits is expected during the next legislative session.

Indiana is also nearing the end of its first year in the federal Rural Health Transformation Program, established through the 2025 federal tax-and-spending law. The state could receive as much as $1 billion over five years to improve healthcare access in rural communities.

Deputy Health Commissioner Eden Bezy said Indiana has already received $207 million for 2026, with another $209 million expected for 2027. Rural counties have been divided into eight regions, alongside 11 statewide initiatives targeting healthcare workforce shortages, data connectivity and access to behavioral health services.

Bezy said the goal is to bring more care closer to home and reduce the obstacles rural residents face when seeking treatment.

One initiative would improve information sharing among hospitals, clinics and other healthcare providers, making it easier for medical teams to access patients’ test results, medication lists and treatment histories.

“When each provider sees only one part of that journey, patients repeat their histories, tests may be duplicated, medication changes may be missed and discharge plans may not reach the next care team,” Bezy said.

Other proposals include expanding telehealth and mobile clinics for chronic disease monitoring, medication management, prenatal care, behavioral health services and mammograms. The state is also working to better prepare rural emergency departments for obstetric and pediatric emergencies.

Indiana plans to address rural staffing shortages by encouraging physicians to establish practices in underserved areas in exchange for a five-year service commitment. Other efforts include connecting medical students with rural clinicians for training and developing a certified nurse-midwife training program.

State officials are preparing these initiatives as lawmakers begin work on Indiana’s next two-year budget during the 2027 legislative session.