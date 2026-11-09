Indiana Ranks 20th in the Nation for Ultrafast Broadband Access

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO). Indiana ranks 20th among the 50 states for access to ultrafast broadband, but a new study finds a sharp divide between counties — with nearly every home in some areas able to get high-speed service and fewer than half in another.

The research, conducted by board and card game company Playiro using Federal Communications Commission broadband coverage data, found that 94.2% of Indiana homes can receive internet service offering download speeds of at least 250 megabits per second. That is slightly above the national average of 93.9%.

Nineteen states have a higher percentage of homes with access to those speeds. North Dakota ranks first nationally, at 99.3%, while Montana ranks last at 78%.

Within Indiana, Fulton County leads the state. The study found that 99.8% of homes there — 10,985 residential locations — can receive broadband at 250 megabits per second or faster.

Marshall County ranks second at 99.7%, followed by Switzerland County at 99.6%.

Allen County ranks fourth statewide, with 99% of homes — or 181,565 residential locations — able to receive service at that speed. Marion County also came in at 99%, followed by Orange County at 98.8%, St. Joseph County at 98.5%, Dubois County at 98.4%, Johnson County at 98.3% and Ohio County at 98.2%.

At the other end of the rankings, Warren County has the lowest availability in Indiana. Just 44.5% of its homes — 2,110 residential locations — can receive broadband at 250 megabits per second or faster.

Crawford County ranks 91st at 55.3%, followed by Rush County at 56.2%. Wabash County is at 63.1%, Jay County at 63.2%, Benton and Decatur counties at 66.6% each, Whitley County at 67.6%, Greene County at 70.4% and Martin County at 74.4%.

The difference between the highest and lowest county percentages is 55.3 percentage points.

Statewide, the study estimates that 191,959 Indiana homes cannot receive a connection at the 250-megabit threshold. That represents 5.8% of the state’s 3.3 million residential locations.

Playiro founder Adam Davis Fernsby said broadband availability is about more than whether households can stream movies or television. Higher speeds can matter for large video-game downloads, online gaming and households where multiple people are streaming or working remotely at the same time.

Fernsby also cautioned that the ability to receive a particular speed does not necessarily mean residents can afford the service. Prices charged by internet providers can determine whether that connection is practical for a household.

The study used FCC fixed-broadband coverage data for residential locations in all 3,142 U.S. counties. It measured access to connections offering at least 250 megabits per second download and 25 megabits per second upload, using terrestrial technologies and excluding satellite service.

The data covers June 2026 and was downloaded November 3. Counties with fewer than 1,000 residential locations were excluded from the rankings because small sample sizes can produce unstable percentages.

The findings show Indiana slightly ahead of the national average overall, while access to ultrafast broadband still varies considerably depending on where residents live.

Read the full article from Playiro here.