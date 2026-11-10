Indiana receives more than $208 million in federal rural health funding

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) – Indiana is receiving more than $208.9 million in federal funding through the second year of the Rural Health Transformation Fund, part of a nationwide effort to strengthen health care services in rural communities.

Federal officials announced Monday that $10 billion in awards will be distributed among all 50 states for the 2027 fiscal year. The funding is part of a five-year, $50 billion program established by Congress, with $10 billion available annually through 2030.

Texas received the largest award at nearly $282 million, followed by Alaska, Montana, California and Oklahoma.

The Rural Health Transformation Fund was created in response to concerns from rural health care providers and lawmakers about the potential effects of federal Medicaid cuts included in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, signed by President Donald Trump last year.

According to the health research organization KFF, rural areas are expected to lose approximately $137 billion as a result of the legislation.

Half of the annual funding is divided equally among the states, providing each with $100 million in baseline funding. The remaining half is determined using factors such as a state’s rural population, health care facilities and the initiatives outlined in its funding application.

States developed their own programs and identified priorities for the money. Those efforts include improving maternal and behavioral health services, preventive care, chronic disease management, access to medical services and rural health care workforce development. Funding can also support technology and equipment investments.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services reviewed progress reports submitted by all 50 states documenting how they used the first year’s funding. Those reports were among the factors considered in determining the latest awards.

“States have already put these resources to work bringing better care closer to home for their rural communities, and CMS looks forward to helping them build on that progress in the coming year,” CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz said in a news release.

States are required to use the funding to test and expand approaches that can remain financially sustainable after the five-year program ends.

While rural health care leaders have welcomed the additional federal support, they have cautioned that the funding will not be enough to offset the expected effects of Medicaid cuts.

Democrats, who won majorities in both chambers of Congress in the November midterm elections, have indicated they intend to push for a repeal of the legislation. Any repeal would still require President Trump’s signature.