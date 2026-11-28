FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – From providing shelter after devastating storms to collecting lifesaving blood donations, the American Red Cross is highlighting the impact of community generosity across its Indiana Region in 2026.

The organization is encouraging residents to consider making a financial or blood donation this holiday season as it reflects on a year marked by multiple disasters.

Following tornadoes and flooding in August, the Red Cross and its community partners provided disaster assistance to more than 3,300 people. The response included more than 7,000 overnight stays across 35 shelters and the distribution of more than 24,000 meals and 33,000 snacks.

According to the Red Cross, its Indiana Region recorded several significant accomplishments in 2026:

Responded to more than 1,490 disasters, including residential fires.

Collected more than 145,000 units of blood to support patients in need.

Enrolled more than 86,000 people in first aid, CPR and automated external defibrillator training courses.

Assisted military members, veterans and their families through wellness and support programs.

The organization says there is also a critical need for Disaster Action Team volunteers throughout the Indiana Region. These volunteers provide immediate assistance to individuals and families displaced by emergencies, including house fires.

Nationally, the Red Cross responds to approximately 65,000 disasters annually, most of which are residential fires.

Residents can learn more about the organization’s work in 2026, including stories from Indiana residents recovering from disasters, at www.redcross.org/INyearinreview.

Those interested in donating blood, making a financial contribution or becoming a volunteer can visit www.redcross.org.