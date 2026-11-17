INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — Indiana high school and college students pursuing teaching careers can apply for a state scholarship offering up to $40,000 in education assistance.

Governor Mike Braun is promoting the Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship, which helps reduce college costs for students who commit to teaching in Indiana classrooms.

Now in its 11th year, the program provides up to $10,000 per year for as many as four years of college. Recipients must agree to teach in Indiana for at least five years.

According to the state, nearly 90% of recipients from the program’s first year are teaching in Indiana classrooms or pursuing additional education.

Applications for the 2026-27 cycle are open through Feb. 28, 2027, at ScholarTrack.IN.gov.

To qualify, students must meet at least one of the following academic requirements:

Rank in the top 20% of their high school graduating class.

Score in the top 20th percentile on the ACT or SAT, with minimum scores of 25 on the ACT or 1,110 on the SAT.

Maintain a cumulative grade-point average of at least 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.

The Indiana Commission for Higher Education received nearly 1,100 applications for the 2026-27 cycle from students representing more than 300 high schools and 90 of Indiana’s 92 counties.

Students who receive the scholarship must continue meeting certain requirements each year, including filing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, maintaining at least a 3.0 GPA and completing at least 30 credit hours.

Current college students applying for the scholarship must also have at least two full academic years remaining in their education.

Applicants will be notified of their scholarship status by email in April 2027.

More information is available through Learn More Indiana. Questions can also be sent to NextTeacher@che.in.gov.