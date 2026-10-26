Indiana State Fairgrounds celebrates 30 years of free Safe Night Halloween event

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — The Indiana State Fair Foundation is celebrating three decades of its Safe Night Halloween tradition with a free event for families this Saturday.

The 30th Annual Safe Night Halloween will take place October 31 from 5 to 7 p.m. inside the Blue Ribbon Pavilion at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center in Indianapolis.

The indoor, trunk-or-treat-style celebration is open to children ages 12 and under who are accompanied by an adult. Families can enjoy decorated vehicles, costumes, candy, and activities hosted by local businesses and community organizations. Admission and parking are free.

Organizers say the event began as a neighborhood safety initiative and has since grown into an annual Halloween tradition, serving more than 60,000 children over the past 30 years.

LeRoy Lewis III, Director of Community and Media Engagement at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, says the event continues to focus on providing families with a free and welcoming place to celebrate Halloween.

The celebration is supported by local businesses, nonprofits, public agencies, sponsors, and volunteers who help organize activities and distribute candy.

Organizers say the milestone anniversary is also an opportunity to welcome new families while continuing a tradition that has served generations of Indianapolis-area children.

The event will be held at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center, located at 1202 East 38th Street in Indianapolis.

More information is available at IndianaStateFair.com.