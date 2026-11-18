MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana State Police have identified a 27-year-old man who died following an incident involving an Indiana Department of Correction (IDOC) transport van in Miami County.

Police identified the man as Justin Watts. His family has been notified.

The incident happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, along northbound U.S. 31 near County Road 1050 South.

According to state police, a trooper saw a van stopped along the highway and determined it was an IDOC transport vehicle from Miami Correctional Facility. A preliminary investigation indicates Watts somehow exited the moving vehicle.

Two correctional officers were outside the van assessing the situation when the trooper arrived. Watts was experiencing a medical emergency, and the trooper provided medical aid until emergency medical personnel arrived.

Watts was taken by ambulance to Miami Correctional Facility to await air transport to a hospital. However, he died before the ambulance arrived at the facility.

Indiana State Police detectives with the Peru Post are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident, including how Watts exited the moving vehicle.

The Miami County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death following its investigation and autopsy.

State police say no additional information is being released at this time.